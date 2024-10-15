NBA Fans React to Zach Edey's Impressive Performance vs Pacers
The Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers faced off on Monday in an NBA preseason game tonight, but the main story was the night was the play of Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey.
The 1st round draft pick was incredible for the Grizzlies, finishing with 23 points, and 9 rebounds while making 10 out of 15 shots in only 18 minutes of playing time. The starting center spot was given to Brandon Clarke tonight, but make no mistake, Edey will be the starting center for the Grizzlies come opening night.
Edey's highlights against the Pacers immediately went viral online, getting over 15,000 likes in just two hours. His performance has some already calling him the rookie of the year and has others predicting that Edey will be a problem in the NBA.
Other fans actually used Edey's performance to mock Myles Turner's defensive capabilities as a starting center in the NBA. Some even claimed that the interior defense Edey saw in college was more of a challenge than what he's going to see in the league.
It's only the preseason, but the Memphis Grizzlies have shown from one to five that they're going to be a very dangerous team. The combination of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Zach Edey has the potential to be a top starting lineup in the NBA.
