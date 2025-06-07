NBA Fans React To Unfortunate Zach Edey News
After a largely healthy season, Memphis Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey is set to miss the beginning of the 2025-26 season with a left ankle sprain, the team announced Saturday.
The injury occurred during an offseason training season earlier in the week.
"Imaging revealed excessive ligamentous laxity, which will require Edey to undergo surgery to address the laxity and re-stabilize his ankle," the Grizzlies wrote in a press release.
Edey, a former Purdue standout, appeared in 66 games last season and started 55, including all four of Memphis' first-round contests against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He averaged 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks on the year with 58 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent from 3.
His injury made waves on social media when it was announced. Safe to say, Grizzlies fans weren't thrilled.
"We can't ever have anything nice," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
"Not again," another added.
"🐻 are cursed," another said.
Per Edey's representation, the decision to undergo surgery was maid jointly between Edey, his agent and the Grizzlies in an attempt to get the center back to full health with "no limitations." Both parties are optimistic at a full recovery; a timeline will be provided by the team following surgery.
Edey was a bright spot for the Grizzlies and will likely play a large role in their quest for continued contention in the Western Conference. His height, which perpetuates a worry of persistent injury, will continue to be monitored throughout his career, but for now, Memphis holds no reservations.
"He craves feedback," Tuomas Iisalo said of Edey. "He's extremely tough. And he wants to do what's best. I can see an extremely bright future for him."
Related Articles
Grizzlies Swap Ja Morant for $109 Million Star in Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea
Gilbert Arenas Makes Horrible Take on Pacers-Thunder Game 1
Nine-Year NBA Veteran Predicts Most Important Player in Thunder-Pacers Finals