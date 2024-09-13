NBA Fans Reacts to Memphis Grizzlies Player’s Big Nike News
Nike has a strong collection of NBA talent. With stars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and others, Nike has many of the league’s best players on their team.
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is a Nike athlete, and his Ja 1 sneakers have been a massive hit. Morant’s signature Ja 2 sneakers have begun leaking, and look to soon be on the way.
In a report from Nick DePaula, it was announced that Morant’s teammate John Konchar has inked a multiyear contract extension with Nike.
Via DePaula: “OFFICIAL: Memphis Grizzlies forward John Konchar has signed a multi-year shoe deal extension with Nike.”
NBA fans have been reacting to this news on X.
Via BrysonWright3: “If you pull up in some Jittys you got my respect”
Via ThomasEDavis10: “Great player. Better guy. 🏀🦣”
Via GageLodge: “Where can I buy my Jittys??”
Via TateMascari: “Give him a signature shoe @Nike”
Via GrizzDenWill: “Nike stock 📈”
As these comments show, Konchar has a lot of supporters in the Grizzlies fanbase. While he may not be the team's most well-known player, Konchar is appreciated by many Grizzlies fans for what he brings to the team.
Konchar debuted for the Grizzlies in 2019 and has spent his entire five-year NBA career with them. Owning career averages of 4.3 points and 4.7 rebounds, Konchar has averaged 18.1 minutes per game in 261 career contests.
Known for his defense, Konchar is a very athletic guard who can be effective on that end. The Grizzlies guard is entering the first year of his three-year, $18.5M deal (via Spotrac).
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France