All Grizzlies

NBA Fans Reacts to Memphis Grizzlies Player’s Big Nike News

Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar has some big Nike news.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts with guard John Konchar (46) after a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter at FedExForum.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts with guard John Konchar (46) after a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nike has a strong collection of NBA talent. With stars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and others, Nike has many of the league’s best players on their team.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is a Nike athlete, and his Ja 1 sneakers have been a massive hit. Morant’s signature Ja 2 sneakers have begun leaking, and look to soon be on the way.

In a report from Nick DePaula, it was announced that Morant’s teammate John Konchar has inked a multiyear contract extension with Nike.

Via DePaula: “OFFICIAL: Memphis Grizzlies forward John Konchar has signed a multi-year shoe deal extension with Nike.”

NBA fans have been reacting to this news on X.

Via BrysonWright3: “If you pull up in some Jittys you got my respect”

Via ThomasEDavis10: “Great player. Better guy. 🏀🦣”

Via GageLodge: “Where can I buy my Jittys??”

Via TateMascari: “Give him a signature shoe @Nike”

Via GrizzDenWill: “Nike stock 📈”

As these comments show, Konchar has a lot of supporters in the Grizzlies fanbase. While he may not be the team's most well-known player, Konchar is appreciated by many Grizzlies fans for what he brings to the team.

Ja Morant and John Konchar
Memphis Grizzlies guards Ja Morant (12) and John Konchar (46) against the Orlando Magic at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Konchar debuted for the Grizzlies in 2019 and has spent his entire five-year NBA career with them. Owning career averages of 4.3 points and 4.7 rebounds, Konchar has averaged 18.1 minutes per game in 261 career contests.

Known for his defense, Konchar is a very athletic guard who can be effective on that end. The Grizzlies guard is entering the first year of his three-year, $18.5M deal (via Spotrac).

Related Articles

Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage

Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal

Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News