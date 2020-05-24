AllGrizzlies
NBA GMs Have Received A Survey To Gather Feedback On How The Season and Playoffs Should Be Formatted

Anthony Sain

Just in case you assumed that the NBA would just simply begin with the playoffs whenever they resume play, here is your time to pump the brakes as NBA GMs across the league have received a survey polling them on how they would like the remainder of the season to be facilitated. 

The survey reportedly has three different options.  Beginning immediately with a traditional 16 team playoff, playoffs with a play-in system allowing teams outside of the 16 playoff teams to get in, and a 30 team tournament.  The final decision will be on NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, but the survey could possibly sway his decision.

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

