NBA Insider Makes Big Statement on Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the most intriguing teams in the NBA entering the 2024-25 season. Hit hard by injuries last year, the Grizzlies set a record for the most players used in a single season.
Making minimal changes to their roster this summer, the Grizzlies are entering this upcoming season with the belief they have enough to contend in the Western Conference if healthy.
During a recent episode of The Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN analyst Tim Bontemps said the Grizzlies’ trio of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. is as good as any in the NBA.
“I’m buying Memphis,” said Bontemps. “Obviously, we’ll see if Ja Morant can keep himself on the court. But if he can, I expect him to have a big year. He, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. are awfully, awfully good together. We haven’t seen them together in a minute, but when they are together, they are as good as a trio as there is in the league.”
This is a big statement on the Morant-led trio, but they have been very good when on the floor together.
Sharing his intrigue for the Zach Edey draft selection at 9th overall, Bontemps said he is very interested to see how that plays out as well.
Bontemps added, “I like the direction overall from a talent perspective. Getting GG Jackson and Vince Williams as a couple guys on the wing who can play minutes for them is big. And yeah, like you said [Tim] MacMahon, there’s been a lot of talk about the playoff picture in the West, and for all these teams that are good, I think Memphis is clearly a top-six team if their guys are available and on the court.”
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France