NBA Insider Makes Big Statement on Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are one of the NBA's biggest stories

Joey Linn

Mar 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shown with his face protector before tip off against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.
Mar 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shown with his face protector before tip off against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the most intriguing teams in the NBA entering the 2024-25 season. Hit hard by injuries last year, the Grizzlies set a record for the most players used in a single season.

Making minimal changes to their roster this summer, the Grizzlies are entering this upcoming season with the belief they have enough to contend in the Western Conference if healthy.

During a recent episode of The Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN analyst Tim Bontemps said the Grizzlies’ trio of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. is as good as any in the NBA.

“I’m buying Memphis,” said Bontemps. “Obviously, we’ll see if Ja Morant can keep himself on the court. But if he can, I expect him to have a big year. He, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. are awfully, awfully good together. We haven’t seen them together in a minute, but when they are together, they are as good as a trio as there is in the league.”

This is a big statement on the Morant-led trio, but they have been very good when on the floor together.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, guard Desmond Bane and forward Jaren Jackson Jr.
Jan 18, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12), guard Desmond Bane (22) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) react after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Sharing his intrigue for the Zach Edey draft selection at 9th overall, Bontemps said he is very interested to see how that plays out as well.

Bontemps added, “I like the direction overall from a talent perspective. Getting GG Jackson and Vince Williams as a couple guys on the wing who can play minutes for them is big. And yeah, like you said [Tim] MacMahon, there’s been a lot of talk about the playoff picture in the West, and for all these teams that are good, I think Memphis is clearly a top-six team if their guys are available and on the court.”

Joey Linn

