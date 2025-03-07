All Grizzlies

NBA Insider Makes Controversial Ja Morant Statement

NBA insider Bill Simmons makes controversial statement on Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant

Liam Willerup

Dec 13, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Dec 13, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies have bounced back from being a lottery team last year to now being in the mix to finish the season as the second seed in the Western Conference. Boasting one of the deepest rosters in the NBA, the Grizzlies have deferred to Jaren Jackson Jr. as their main man this year.

While Ja Morant has been seen as the star of this team ever since he was selected second overall, he's been having a down season with his lowest scoring average since his second year. Currently in the second year of a five-year, $197 million contract, popular sports personality Bill Simmons made a controversial take about Morant's situation.

In a recent episode of his show, The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons listed Morant as one of the worst contracts in the NBA. Expressing concern over his injury history and lack of current availability, Simmons shocked his guests on the show.

Morant has appeared in just 38 of 62 games for the Grizzlies this year while also playing 29.4 minutes per night. On top of that, he has dropped in efficiency along with the aforementioned scoring average.

Grizzlies guard Ja Moran
Mar 5, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots for three during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The last five games have been encouraging for Morant, with his scoring average at 24.4 points, but the efficiency remains a concern as the ball just isn't going in for him. While a controversial statement by Simmons, it does raise some questions about Morant this season and going forward.

Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

