NBA Insider Makes Controversial Ja Morant Statement
The Memphis Grizzlies have bounced back from being a lottery team last year to now being in the mix to finish the season as the second seed in the Western Conference. Boasting one of the deepest rosters in the NBA, the Grizzlies have deferred to Jaren Jackson Jr. as their main man this year.
While Ja Morant has been seen as the star of this team ever since he was selected second overall, he's been having a down season with his lowest scoring average since his second year. Currently in the second year of a five-year, $197 million contract, popular sports personality Bill Simmons made a controversial take about Morant's situation.
In a recent episode of his show, The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons listed Morant as one of the worst contracts in the NBA. Expressing concern over his injury history and lack of current availability, Simmons shocked his guests on the show.
Morant has appeared in just 38 of 62 games for the Grizzlies this year while also playing 29.4 minutes per night. On top of that, he has dropped in efficiency along with the aforementioned scoring average.
The last five games have been encouraging for Morant, with his scoring average at 24.4 points, but the efficiency remains a concern as the ball just isn't going in for him. While a controversial statement by Simmons, it does raise some questions about Morant this season and going forward.
