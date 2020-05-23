NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Has Been Diagnosed With COVID-19

It had been a while since an NBA connected name was announced to have the COVID-19 coronavirus until NBA legend Patrick Ewing was reported to have tested positive yesterday. The 11 time NBA All-Star and member of the original "Dream Team" from the 1992 Olympics is now the current coach of the Georgetown Hoyas, his alma mater. His classic battles between his New York Knicks teams versus Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls team's through the '90s were epic playoff battles.

Ewing, who is 57 years old, is of course at a higher risk than the current NBA players who have contacted the disease and have since recovered fine and he is now in the care of a local hospital. Here's to a speedy recovery for Ewing and a return to the Hoyas' sideline.

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

