NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Is Back At Home Recovering From COVID-19

Anthony Sain

After being hospitalized from his COVID-19 diagnosis this weekend, legendary former New York Knicks center and current Georgetown Hoyas head coach Patrick Ewing is back at home and recovering well.

Ewing's son Patrick Ewing Jr. tweeted an update on his father's health as well as thanking the hospital's medical staff as well as fans and many others that have sent their well-wishes.  

"I want to thank all the doctors and hospital staff for taking care of my father during his stay, as well as everyone who has reached out with thoughts and prayers to us since his diagnosis," Ewing Jr. tweeted. "My father is now home and getting much better. We'll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the CDC guidelines. I hope everyone continues to stay safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones."

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

