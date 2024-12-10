NBA Legend Reacts to Ja Morant's Insane Dunk on Boston Celtics
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant entered the league as one of the highest-flying guards the NBA has ever seen. His above-the-rim play drew him comparisons to top NBA guards like Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook when he was coming out of Murray State. However, it all seemed like it was coming to an end when Morant said he was done throwing it down.
Starting his career by converting over 45 dunks per season, Morant has only 11 made dunks over his last two seasons (only 23 games, however). In a recent matchup against the Boston Celtics, Morant seemed to ignore his no-dunk policy and throw down arguably the best dunk of the season which caused a NBA legend to chime in.
Viewed as the greatest dunker in NBA history, Vince Carter joined FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" to discuss the similarities between Morant's recent dunk and his dunk against the Indiana Pacers.
"I was doing mine for protection," Carter said when discussing his reverse slam. "I feel like for Ja it's kinda the same situation. He sees a big, 'let me get to the other side'."
While Morant has just 219 regular-season dunks in his career, Carter has him beat by a long mark with 941 regular-season dunks. Carter didn't share whether or not he thinks his dunk was better than Morant's, but rather agreed that both likely had the same mindset going into the reverse flush.
