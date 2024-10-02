NBA Legend Reacts to Viral Zach Edey Picture
Very few rookies have as much hype and excitement around them right now as Memphis Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey. The NBA season hasn't quite started yet, but Edey gave fans something to be excited about during Grizzlies Media Day.
Zach Edey and Yuki Kawamura recreated an iconic Muggsy Bogues and Manute Bol media day photo this week. The photo blew up on the internet, gaining over 1 million views and 15,000 likes in just two days.
Edey's photo went so viral, that garnered an additional response from Muggsy Bogues himself online.
"Great job from these young men, but the OG will never be topped 😂🤷🏽♂️🫡 RIP to the legend Manute Bol🙏🏽"
Many had thought that Zach Edey had looked too serious throughout his press conferences with the Memphis Grizzlies. So, it's great to see Edey show some personality and fans respond to it with great encouragement.
On the court, Zach Edey has already started becoming an early favorite to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year. Despite being drafted 9th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, Edey has quietly slid up everyone's projections. With a healthy Ja Morant and Memphis Grizzlies squad, Edey will have the potential to have a season similar to Chet Holmgren on the Oklahoma City Thunder last season. A season that would have been considered Rookie of the Year worthy if it wasn't for Victor Wembanyama.
