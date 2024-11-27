NBA Legend Reveals Miami Heat Had Interest in Zach Edey
The Memphis Grizzlies seemingly found a gem with the ninth pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, selecting two-time NCAA National Player of the Year Zach Edey.
Edey, a 7-foot-4 phenom, is averaging 11.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks through 14 games, playing just 20.1 minutes per night. Many experts doubted how Edey's size and skillset would translate to the next level, but the 22-year-old center has been phenomenal in limited opportunity this season.
The Grizzlies seem to have found their franchise center in Edey, but Memphis was not the only team interested in the big man heading into the draft.
Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning revealed to Shaquille O'Neal on The Big Podcast that the South Beach franchise was heavily interested in Edey ahead of draft night.
"We loved Zach Edey in our pre-draft workouts," Mourning said. "I mean we were looking at it. He had a great pre-draft workout with us man. He's one of those guys that's committed to getting better and I love it. Obviously he had a great college career. He plays big. Sets good screens, rolls hard to the basket, tries to dominate the paint, be a paint presence... I like Zach. I think he's going to have a great career."
The Heat held the 15th-overall pick in June's draft, as Edey did not fall out of the lottery to where Miami would have had a chance to select him. The Heat ultimately selected center Kel'El Ware, pivoting away from Edey.
Still, the high praise from the Hall of Fame center has to be a great confidence booster for the Grizzlies' standout rookie big man.
