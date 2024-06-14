NBA Legend's Controversial Statement on Lakers Head Coaching Job
Being head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers is arguably the most unenviable job in the NBA. No coach is more perpetually on the hot seat than whoever is the coach of the Lakers, and people around the league are taking notice.
NBA Legend and 8x NBA All-Star Vince Carter was a guest on FanDuelTV's Run It Back show, where he took some offense to the Lakers firing Darvin Ham after only two seasons.
"You're gonna fire a coach with some experience, he's now two years in, he's gaining experience," Carter said. "Particularly, when you have a LeBron James and Anthony Davis on your team with a small window."
The former Memphis Grizzlies guard doesn't believe any first-year head coach is fit to be the coach of this Los Angeles Lakers team. It's not a shot on JJ Redick or any other applicants, Carter wouldn't even take the job himself if offered.
"It's no knock on any coach, even for me, I'm not taking a job like that with no experience," Carter said. " I can sit here and tell you what I think you should do, until you're in the moment. We talk about Darvin Ham, he didn’t get it done - What was he supposed to do with what he was given?"
It seems like it's starting to become a more popular take among former NBA players that maybe the Lakers shouldn't have fired Darvin Ham. However, once a coach loses his locker room, it becomes incredibly hard to win it back.
