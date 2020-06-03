NBA Looks To Be Headed Towards Bringing 22 Teams To Orlando - Possible End Of Season Date As Well

NBA Commissioner Adam is scheduled to have a proposal set to vote by the league's Board of Governors on Thursday, but all signs are pointing towards a 22-team format with regular season, play-in, and playoff games in Orlando. A projected end date for the playoffs has also been released according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The proposal allows the league to play more regular-season games to gather more of the league's television deal as well as allowing fans to see more stars such as Damian Lillard, Zion Williamson, and Devin Booker. The format includes the 16 teams that are already in playoff spots with the addition of the New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trailblazers, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns, and Washington Wizards. The last possible date for the season if the finals went seven games would be October 12th.

© Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

