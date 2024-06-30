NBA Lottery Pick Makes Important Decision
With players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray, Team Canada has the potential to do something special during the 2024 Summer Olympics. Unfortunately, one promising young NBA rookie won't be joining that squad, but it's good news for Memphis Grizzlies fans.
Number 9 pick in the draft and Memphis Grizzlies rookie, Zach Edey, revealed today that he won't be joining Team Canada in the Olympics this offseason. Edey released a statement, as he revealed that he'll be focusing on working out this summer to prepare for the NBA season.
“I have made the difficult decision of pulling myself out of the process to compete for a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with Canada," Edey said. "Since last summer, I have been training and competing nonstop to achieve my goals of winning a national championship at Purdue and making it to the NBA.
Edey's main focus is now is on the Memphis Grizzlies, and his future with the Olympics will have to wait in another four years.
"I have a duty now to properly prepare for all that is coming my way with being drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies," Edey said. "The work I put in this summer on my body and my game is critical for me to be the best version of myself."
Despite not taking Canada's offer to join their Olympic team, Zach Edey has nothing but gratitude to the country for the invite.
"Thank you to Canada Basketball and all the fans for your support and understanding," Edey said. "Representing Canada in the Olympics remains a lifelong dream of mine, but for now, I look forward to being the team's biggest fan from this side of the Atlantic."