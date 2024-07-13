NBA Lottery Pick Sends Warning Message to Trash Talkers
Zach Edey may seem like a soft-spoken happy guy, but he's already making it clear that he's not the type of player one should mess with.
The Memphis Grizzlies were once known for being the epitome of Grit N' Grind in the NBA. They were the toughest team in the league, capable of having the league's best defense. While the Ja Morant era of the Memphis Grizzlies has some scrappy defenders, it wasn't quite the same level. Now, Zach Edey may bring that same old-school level of toughness to the team.
During an interview with Drew Hill with the Daily Memphian, Zach Edey revealed a bit of his mean streak.
“That’s how I play,” Edey said, via Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian. “My emotions come out from competing. I’m never going to be the one to start the trash talk or initiate something, but if something is happening on the court that I don’t appreciate, I will let my presence be felt.”
Replacing Steven Adams as the team's starting center is going to be no easy task for Zach Edey. Adams is known as one of the NBA's best enforcers, one of the toughest players in the league, and one of the best rebounders in the league. Edey has the traits to be a great big man, but he brings a completely different dynamic than Steven Adams did.
