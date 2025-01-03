NBA Lottery Pick to Make NBA Season Debut in Grizzlies vs Kings
The Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings face off Friday night in a contest that may appear as a regular Western Conference matchup between two teams at the opposite ends of the conference standings. However, it will be extra special for one individual, as he'll get a chance to make his NBA debut against one of the league's top teams.
Looking at this year's rookie class, several players from this class have already been able to carve out roles on their team despite the class being viewed as underwhelming. The Grizzlies have been big winners so far from the draft, as rookies Jaylen Wells and Zach Edey are both averaging 11.3 points per night and have Memphis near the top of the conference.
As for Sacramento, they'll finally get a chance to see what they have in their lottery selection.
According to ESPN Senior Insider Shams Charania, Kings rookie Devin Carter out of Providence is set to make his NBA debut Friday night against the Grizzlies. Not only is this a significant milestone in his career, but the matchup against Memphis hits home for Carter.
Currently serving as an assistant coach on Taylor Jenkins's staff, Carter will be going up against his father, Anthony Carter, to start his NBA career.
A former NBA veteran, Carter spent 13 years in the NBA, spending time with six different teams.
The Kings will hope that Carter can impact the Sacramento guard rotation instantly, especially when De'Aaron Fox is off the court. In his final season with the Providence Friars, Carter averaged 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and shot 37.7% from three.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral