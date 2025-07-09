NBA Makes Announcement on Lakers, Mavericks, Grizzlies Group in NBA Cup
The NBA has received mixed reactions to the Emirates NBA Cup, the league's new in-season tournament that offers finalists a trip to Las Vegas and rewards winners with a cash prize.
The Memphis Grizzlies have had a difficult time in the NBA Cup since its inauguration, with Ja Morant out for the 2023 tournament due to suspension, and a brutal schedule in 2024.
In 2023, Memphis lost every game in the tournament, falling to the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers, and Phoenix Suns. They finished last in their group and did not advance to the knockout stage.
In 2024, the Grizzlies went 1-3, losing to the Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, and Dallas Mavericks, but defeating the New Orleans Pelicans. Memphis finished 4th in their group and once again did not advance to the knockout stage.
The NBA announced the 2025 groups for the NBA Cup, and the Grizzlies are yet again in a gauntlet of a group.
Group B consists of the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Grizzlies.
Per NBA PR, "All 30 NBA teams were randomly drawn into groups of five within their conference based on win-loss records from the 2024-25 regular season."
The Lakers and Clippers both secured a playoff spot in the 2024-2025 season, while the Mavericks and Pelicans had disappointing years but are poised for a rebound.
The group stage games, known as "Cup Nights," will take place between October 31st and November 28th, 2025. The schedule is as follows: December 9th and 10th for the quarterfinals, December 13th for the semifinals, and December 16th for the championship game.
Related Articles
Key Grizzlies Player Breaks Silence on Unexpected Offseason Decision
Los Angeles Lakers Announce Signing Grizzlies' Three-Point Specialist
Jaren Jackson Jr. Reacts to Grizzlies Teammate's Summer League Performance