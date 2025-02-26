NBA Makes Announcement on Technical Foul in Grizzlies-Magic
One of the biggest complaints in the modern NBA is that referees give players and coaches technical fouls too quickly.
While the league tries to rectify the situation by reviewing each technical after the game, it still doesn't change that teams get a free throw out of it. Most recently, the league rescinded a technical foul in the Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic game.
The NBA announced that Magic assistant coach Dale Osbourne had his technical foul at 2:21 of the 2nd quarter rescinded upon league office review.
The league made the announcement on their NBA Official social media account.
One NBA reporter, Casey Holdahl, reacted to the technical foul in bewilderment.
Via @CHold: "Dale Osbourne got to be one of the nicest guys in the NBA, literally can't imagine giving him a tech."
The Memphis Grizzlies ended up defeating the Orlando Magic by one point on February 21. When the technical foul is put into that perspective, it's actually a huge deal for the Grizzlies to get a free point due to a blown call. If the game was between two larger market teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics, there would be a much bigger uproar over it.
Sometimes, being lucky is a part of the game of basketball, and the Grizzlies were very fortunate to receive a blown call against the Magic on Friday.
