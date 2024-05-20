All Grizzlies

NBA Makes Big Announcement on Memphis Grizzlies Player

Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson made All-Rookie Second Team

Joey Linn

Apr 12, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) handles the ball
Apr 12, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) handles the ball / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The NBA announced their All-Rookie teams on Monday morning, and Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson was named to the second team. This is a huge honor for Jackson, who was the youngest player in the NBA last season.

Getting an opportunity due to so many different injuries the Grizzlies were dealing with, Jackson took advantage of the opportunity and played himself into a new contract. Projected to be a key piece in the Grizzlies rotation next season, Jackson can do a lot of different things on the court that should help Memphis re-enter playoff contention. 

Jackson joined Keynote George, Dereck Lively, Amen Thompson, and Cason Wallace on the All-Rookie Second Team. The First Team included Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren, Brandon Podziemski, Brandon Miller, and Jaime Jaquez.

It was a very frustrating season for the Grizzlies due to all the injuries they dealt with, but one silver lining was certainly the increased opportunity that Jackson got. This season may end up being somewhat of a blessing in disguise from Memphis, as they were able to give opportunities to players like Jackson, Vince Williams Jr., and others.

Expecting to be back in the playoffs next season, Memphis will need even more contributions from their young talent. The core of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. is solid, but those three will need some help from guys like GG Jackson.

Related Articles

Lakers Player Slams Dillon Brooks for LeBron James Antics

Major Development in Ja Morant's Friend's Criminal Charges Revealed

Boston Celtics Star Gets Honest About Relationship With Marcus Smart

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.