NBA Makes Big Announcement on Memphis Grizzlies Player
The NBA announced their All-Rookie teams on Monday morning, and Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson was named to the second team. This is a huge honor for Jackson, who was the youngest player in the NBA last season.
Getting an opportunity due to so many different injuries the Grizzlies were dealing with, Jackson took advantage of the opportunity and played himself into a new contract. Projected to be a key piece in the Grizzlies rotation next season, Jackson can do a lot of different things on the court that should help Memphis re-enter playoff contention.
Jackson joined Keynote George, Dereck Lively, Amen Thompson, and Cason Wallace on the All-Rookie Second Team. The First Team included Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren, Brandon Podziemski, Brandon Miller, and Jaime Jaquez.
It was a very frustrating season for the Grizzlies due to all the injuries they dealt with, but one silver lining was certainly the increased opportunity that Jackson got. This season may end up being somewhat of a blessing in disguise from Memphis, as they were able to give opportunities to players like Jackson, Vince Williams Jr., and others.
Expecting to be back in the playoffs next season, Memphis will need even more contributions from their young talent. The core of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. is solid, but those three will need some help from guys like GG Jackson.
