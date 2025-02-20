NBA Makes Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies Announcement
The Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics are two of the premier teams in the NBA today. Both teams are currently the second seed in their respective conferences, with Boston having a 39-16 overall record and Memphis having a 36-18 overall record.
While people may have been unsure of how good Memphis would be to start the season, they've proved all of their doubters wrong. As a result, the NBA has even decided to reward Memphis' success.
The NBA has made the decision to nationally televise the Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics game on March 31. The game has been upgraded from being on NBA TV, to now being on TNT. Additionally, the game time will change to 7:30 p.m. EST.
The Memphis Grizzlies made waves earlier this week when Howard Beck of The Ringer mentioned Ja Morant's name in a potential trade. That report was immediately shot down by Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman.
"We are not trading Ja," Kleiman said. "Continue to underestimate Ja, this team and this city, and we will let our performance on the floor speak for itself. I’m not going to give this nonsense further oxygen and look forward to getting back to basketball.”
Many around the league have created a debate on who the "Next Face of the NBA" is. The debate has been circulated between Ja Morant, Anthony Edwards, and Jayson Tatum. Hopefully, on March 31, two of those potential faces will be able to face off.
