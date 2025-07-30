NBA Makes Historic Announcement for Grizzlies-Magic Game
The NBA has consistently been trying to expand its reach globally, and hosting more games internationally has certainly helped.
On Wednesday, the NBA announced a new slate of regular-season games featuring the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic. The Grizzlies and Magic will face off in January for a two-game slate, the first being in Berlin and the next in London.
"The National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced that the Memphis Grizzlies and the Orlando Magic will play regular-season games in Berlin on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, and in London on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026," the NBA announced.
The matchup on January 15 will be the first-ever regular-season NBA game in Germany, as the Grizzlies and Magic are set to make history.
"The NBA Berlin Game 2026 presented by Tissot will mark the 14th game featuring an NBA team in Germany since 1984 and the league’s first regular-season game in the country," The NBA continued. "The NBA London Game 2026 presented by Tissot will be the 19th game featuring an NBA team in the UK since 1993 and the league’s 10th regular-season game in London."
The Magic being the first team to travel to Germany for a regular season game certainly makes sense, as they have three of the seven active NBA players from Germany: Franz Wagner, Mo Wagner, and Tristan Da Silva. The international crowd will also get a treat by watching Grizzlies star Ja Morant, who is one of the most electric players in the league.
The Grizzlies having a two-game stretch in Europe in the middle of the regular season will certainly be interesting, but it will expose Memphis to more international NBA fans.