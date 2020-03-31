Report: NBA Plans to Broadcast a Players-Only 2K Tournament

According to Yahoo Sports Chris Haynes, the NBA plans to have a “players-only NBA-2K tournament” broadcast on ESPN. Per Haynes "The league hopes to launch the event Friday, with the tournament including some big-name players. It will be a 16-player NBA 2K tournament lasting 10 days. 4-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins among the participants.” NBA 2K is the most popular basketball video game franchise of all-time. With the league on pause due to the coronavirus, the hope is that this tournament could help fans get through the drought of watching professional basketball. There is no timetable when the league will return to normalcy.

NBA Plans to Broadcast a Players-Only 2K Tournament

