NBA Player Reacts to Ja Morant Flashing Gun on Instagram

The Memphis Grizzlies announced on Saturday morning that star point guard Ja Morant would be away from the team for at least two games after he was seen flashing a gun on Instagram live. The NBA is also investigating the situation, but the Grizzlies chose not to wait for a ruling from the league, and will leave Morant at home while the team travels to Los Angeles to face the Clippers and Lakers.

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier weighed in on the situation, telling Ja Morant to chill via a post on Rozier's Instagram story:

The Charlotte Hornets have had their own issues off the court over the last year, and while Rozier seemed to have a playful tone with Morant, it's clear to almost everybody that the Grizzlies star needs to move smarter.

This is exactly what Shannon Sharpe said about Morant when the news dropped about the gun and violence allegations against him. On an episode of Undisputed, Sharpe said, "I don't get what Ja - He's hustling backwards. You're supposed to, once you get out of that environment, leave that behind like that ain't me. Ja, you just gotta move differently."

Morant clearly did not take this advice from Sharpe, flashing a gun on Instagram just one day later, and will now be forced to miss at least the next two games because of it.

Related Articles

Full Details of Ja Morant's Gun and Violence Accusations

WATCH: Jaren Jackson Jr. Destroys Anthony Davis With Poster Dunk

Ja Morant Makes History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game