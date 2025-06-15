NBA Players React to Blockbuster Grizzlies-Magic Trade
While there have been plenty of trade rumors floating around ahead of the 2025 NBA offseason, nobody was expecting what the Memphis Grizzlies did on Sunday. The Grizzlies finalized a deal to send Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, four unprotected first-round picks, and one pick swap.
The Magic gave up a haul to acquire the offensive-minded guard they have been looking for, and now have a very dangerous team with Bane alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
Bane, 26, averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this season with 48.4/39.2/89.4 shooting splits, putting together another strong season in his fifth year in the NBA.
Bane has been very reliable for Memphis since getting drafted 30th overall in 2020, and he will certainly be a difference-maker for a Magic team desperate for more offensive firepower. While this was not a move anybody was expecting, it is a solid move for both teams, as the Grizzlies got a haul of draft assets and two rotational players.
A couple of former NBA players reacted to the huge trade on social media.
"Orlando just got super nice," Jeff Teague commented on Charania's Instagram post.
"lol they trippin," Isaiah Thomas posted on X.
This was an exciting way to kick off the NBA trade season, and certainly has plenty of people taking sides on who won the trade. While it is unfortunate the Grizzlies gave up one of their top players, they got a boatload of draft picks in return, and could even be building up to a bigger move.