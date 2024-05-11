All Grizzlies

NBA Rookie Reveals Shocking Giannis Antetokounmpo Story

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo did this to GG Jackson

Joey Linn

Apr 3, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) takes a
Apr 3, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) takes a / Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Memphis Grizzlies rookie GG Jackson was one of the biggest bright spots in an otherwise frustrating season for Memphis. The youngest player in the NBA, Jackson proved to be a real high-level rotation piece for the Grizzlies, and will likely get an extended look next season in their regular rotation. 

Jackson’s work ethic and dedication to the game is something that allowed him to be so successful in his rookie year, and this often included studying the pregame routine of different superstars.

While Jackson looks up to a lot of these stars that he grew up watching, the Grizzlies rookie is a fierce competitor, and doesn’t back down from anyone. During a recent appearance on FanDuel’s Run it Back show, Jackson revealed a wild story from one of his matchups with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

After revealing that Antetokounmpo pinched him during a game, Jackson said, “I was busting his ass. I kept coming off and shooting quick threes… Any time I would move he would grab my side and squeeze so hard. It hurt so bad.”

This had to be somewhat of a welcome to the NBA moment for Jackson, because not only was he going to toe with one of the game’s best players, but he was dealing with this as well. As previously mentioned, Jackson was one of the bright spots for Memphis this season, and projects to be a key piece to what they do for a long time.

