NBA Star Chet Holmgren Reacts to Jaren Jackson Injury News
On Wednesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a game that showed Memphis wasn't quite on OKC's level.
While this loss was unfortunate, the Grizzlies were still without their star forward Jaren Jackson Jr., and played against OKC shorthanded. Jackson has been missing in action due to suffering a Grade 2 left ankle sprain against the Atlanta Hawks on March 3.
While the injury has been a huge blow for the Grizzlies, players around the league are offering their sympathies to the recent two-time NBA All-Star, including Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren.
"Any time you see an injury it's thoughts and prayers, especially from someone you know has been through that and fought to the other side,” Holmgren said after the Thunder defeated the Grizzlies on Wednesday night.
Unfortunately, these types of injuries have been happening all across the NBA, not just with Jackson. Holmgren made sure to comment on the injury bug spreading across the NBA.
"It's not fun. We are seeing it a lot across the league right now."
Jackson’s injury was a devastating loss for the Grizzlies as he has been the best player for them this season. Jackson is averaging 23.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and 1.3 steals so far this season with 50/37/77 shooting splits.
Jackson is expected to be back for the NBA Playoffs, however his help is needed as soon as possible with the Grizzlies being on a four-game losing streak.
