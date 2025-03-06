NBA Star Ja Morant Gets Honest on Grizzlies' Struggles
The Memphis Grizzlies had one of the most brutal three-game stretches imaginable, losing all three contests to opposing game-winners. Three consecutive losses by a combined five points likely impact a team's confidence, and it showed on Wednesday night.
The Grizzlies suffered their fourth consecutive loss on Wednesday, getting beat by the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-103 at home. Star guard Ja Morant dropped 24 points on 8-22 shooting from the field and 2-9 from beyond the arc, as nothing was enough to match Shai Gilgeous Alexander's 41-point effort.
Memphis has now lost seven of their last nine games, falling to fourth place in the Western Conference with a 38-24 record.
Following their fourth straight loss, Morant stayed confident in the Grizzlies' ability to get back on track and turn things around.
"Just stay strong, stay with it," Morant said. "It's a long season. We've got a couple more games left. Just lock in. Get guys back healthy and go back to playing our basketball. We've been through the whole season together. Ups and downs, hard practices, traveling on the road, fatigue. But, we always seem to respond so it's no different from here."
Morant has had a down year, averaging just 20.9 points and 7.4 assists per game with underwhelming 43.1/28.4/83.9 shooting splits, but the Grizzlies still sit in a solid position amid a competitive West. With star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. now dealing with an injury, all the Grizzlies need to do is stay focused and get healthy before the postseason.
