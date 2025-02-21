NBA Star Ja Morant Gets Honest on Recent Struggles
Ja Morant hasn't played like himself recently.
There have been a plethora of games this season where Morant has struggled tremendously on the field, looking like a shell of himself. In January for instance, Morant averaged 18.1 points, 6.5 assists, and 3.6 rebounds on 42/26/73 shooting from the field.
Compare this to two seasons ago, when Morant was averaging 26.2 points, 8.1 assists, and 5.9 rebounds on 47/31/75 shooting from the field.
It's hard to say why Morant has been struggling, but they were on full display against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night. After the loss, Morant opened up on his 4/15 shooting performance.
"I'm just trying to find my rhythm. Gotta do it in a better way, don’t force shots," Morant said. "Just trying to get in a rhythm... I'll figure it out. I forced some shots today... I just gotta figure out how to be better."
It seemed like Morant was starting to find himself recently before the All-Star break, scoring at least 25 points in three of his last four games. With that in mind, hopefully Morant's struggles on Thursday night were less about an injury, and more about some post All-Star break rust.
Ja Morant wasn't the only one who struggled on Thursday night, the whole team was decimated by the Indiana Pacers. They'll have a chance to bounce back against the Orlando Magic on Friday night.
