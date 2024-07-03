NBA Star Ja Morant Makes New Announcement

All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has a new announcement

Apr 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts in the fourth quarter during game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been working hard this summer to make his long awaited return to the court when next season begins. Playing just nine games last season, Morant is determined to have a big year and lead his Grizzlies back to the NBA Playoffs.

While rehabbing his shoulder injury his been the top priority for Morant this summer, he has still been very active off the court, particularly with Nike. This includes a new announcement from the star point guard and his management team on Tuesday that the Nike Ja 1 "Reverse Scratch" sneakers are now available for purchase.

Morant reposted this announcement from his agency, as the highly anticipated release of these new shoes has arrived. The Nike website where the shoes can be purchased includes a detailed breakdown of the inspiration behind this edition of the Ja 1, along with performance details:

"Ja Morant became the superstar he is today by repeatedly sinking jumpers on crooked rims, jumping on tractor tires and dribbling through sun-stained traffic cones in steamy South Carolina summers. The Ja 1 is a testament to his rise," Nike writes. "With Air Zoom cushioning, it supports bunny hops and hyper speed without sacrificing comfort, so that you can control your own destiny on the court, Ja-style. This special design pays homage to Ja’s favorite dunk and his organization’s heritage."

One of Nike's most popular athletes, Morant has had incredible success with his first signature sneaker, and continues to work alongside Nike to create exciting new editions like this "Reverse Scratch" pair.

