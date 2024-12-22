All Grizzlies

NBA Star Ja Morant Reacts to Paige Bueckers, JuJu Watkins Battle in USC-UConn

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant reacted to the superstar battle in USC-UConn.

Joey Linn

Dec 13, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum.
Dec 13, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
NCAA Women’s Basketball had one of the most highly-anticipated games of the year on Saturday night between USC and UConn. The Paige Bueckers vs. JuJu Watkins battle is one fans have been waiting for, and it did not disappoint.

Narrowly defeating UConn by a final score of 72-70, USC improved to 11-1 behind 25 points from Watkins. Bueckers had 22 points in the loss, as the two future WNBA stars went head to head at XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Despite the loss, UConn is still 10-2 on the season, and dropped this game to USC by just a single possession.

Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins
Dec 21, 2024; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) and USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) on the court in the first half at XL Center. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The basketball world has been reacting to this battle between Bueckers and Watkins, including Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

Via Morant on X: “🔥”

Morant watched his Grizzlies pick up an impressive win without him on Saturday. Ruled out with low back soreness, Morant was unable to play, but his teammates defeated the Atlanta Hawks by a final score of 128-112.

This win improved Memphis to 20-9 on the season, which is good for second in the Western Conference standings.

Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane
Dec 19, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (left), forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (middle) and guard Desmond Bane (right) react during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Women’s basketball has been starting to get the increased spotlight it has deserved, and stars like Bueckers and Watkins are a big reason why. Very supportive of the women’s game, Morant is often highlighting some of the biggest stars in both college and the WNBA.

