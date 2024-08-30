NBA Star Ja Morant Reacts to Travis Hunter's Viral TD Celebration
Colorado football took down North Dakota State in their season opener on Thursday, winning by a final score of 31-26. It was a solid start to Deion Sanders’ second season as head coach of the program, as the Buffaloes will look to build off last season’s up and down campaign.
Two-way star Travis Hunter went off in this game, finishing with seven catches, 132 yards, and three TDs on the offensive end. Also playing 69 snaps on defense, Hunter allowed just three catches for 18 total yards.
Celebrating this performance accordingly, Hunter had some great touchdown celebrations for each of his three touchdown catches.
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant reposted a viral TikTok video from @jbsosmooth9 that put together each of Hunter’s three TD celebrations from the season opener victory.
The video has over 360,000 views on TikTok and has now also been shared to Morant's 9.8M followers on Instagram.
Morant also reacted to the duo of Hunter and star QB Shedeur Sanders, resharing their stats on his Instagram story with a simple caption.
"Turnt," Morant wrote.
Also reacting to a post on X about Hunter's final TD catch, the Grizzlies star was in awe like the rest of the sports world.
Colorado football was often a must-watch team last season, and it seems they will be bringing in the viewership again this year.
