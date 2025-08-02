NBA Star Ja Morant Sends Message After Nike World Tour
The Memphis Grizzlies have a global superstar on their hands with 25-year-old point guard Ja Morant, and he showed it on his recent Nike World Tour.
Morant, a two-time NBA All-Star, is coming off a rollercoaster 2024-25 season, averaging 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game through just 50 appearances. While Morant continues to be a game-changer, the star guard cannot stay on the court, making it hard for Memphis to be successful.
Morant's 2024-25 campaign even ended in heartbreak, as he went down with a scary injury in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
However, Morant has been in good spirits this offseason, putting a smile on thousands of fans' faces around the world. Morant and Nike have been touring over the past couple of weeks, including his most recent stops in China and the Philippines.
Via ClutchPoints: "Grizzlies star Ja Morant brought the griddy to the Philippines 🕺🇵🇭
(via @LanceAgcaoilINQ )"
However, Morant's world tour is finally over, and while he certainly enjoyed his time in Asia, especially, he is happy to be home. After touching back down in America, Morant shared an Instagram story.
"After 17 days. 54 hours of flight time. 25K miles traveled. I'm home 💙," Morant posted.
Ja Morant shares heartfelt messages for China and the Philippines
Before returning home to conclude his world tour, Morant shared multiple posts on Instagram to thank China and Manila for welcoming him and letting him put on a show for his global fans.
Via Ja Morant: "China. yall left a mark on ™️ . im beyond grateful for the opportunity and moments we’ve shared . a week full of fun, hoops & love 💙 until next time 🇨🇳"
Via Ja Morant: "Manila 🇵🇭 Thank you for being such a warm, welcoming, and loving place. Great Vibes 🔥. I’ll carry these memories with me forever."
Morant shared a collection of pictures to show what his time was like in both places, and the Grizzlies star certainly seems to have had a great time. Of course, now, Morant will likely return home and start getting some offseason work in before training camp starts in late September.
