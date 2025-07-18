NBA Star Ja Morant Sends Message to Braves Star Ronald Acuna
Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant is coming off a polarizing 2024-25 NBA season, helping take his team to the playoffs, but faced some issues on the way there. Morant played just 50 games this past season, averaging 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest, but was not on the NBA's good side after a slew of controversial celebrations.
After receiving a warning and eventual fine from the NBA for a "finger-gun" celebration during a two-game stretch, Morant instead switched to a "grenade" celebration.
Via Deadspin: "Ja Morant ditched the gun celebration for a grenade celebration"
This celebration caught the attention of sports fans around the country. The popular celebration even leaked into the MLB world, where Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. pulled it out.
Via Underdog: "Ronald Acuña Jr. hit the Ja Morant celebration after his first home run back from injury 🔥"
Morant loved seeing Acuna pull out his iconic celebration after hitting a home run, and showed the Braves star some appreciation this offseason. On Friday, Morant shared a video and picture on his Instagram story of custom "Ja 3" cleats for Acuna, while sending him a message.
"Ron, what's up man? I've been seeing the love you've been showing with the celly everytime you go yard out there, and I need you to go yard in these right here, brother," Morant says as he shows off the custom cleats. "Got you your own 12 cleats... Instead of the 'twelve,' we've got the 'thirteen' on there for you, brother. Let's go. Bombs away."
Morant has been teasing the upcoming release of his new "Ja 3" shoe, which is shown off in cleat form in the video and pictures he shared for Acuna. This is a great gesture from Morant, and could even be the start of him branching out and exploring his shoe brand further.