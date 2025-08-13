All Grizzlies

NBA Star Jaren Jackson Jr. Makes Off-Court Announcement on Wednesday

Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr has become a new global ambassador

Matt Guzman

Mar 31, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) reacts after a 3-point basket during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at FedExForum.
Mar 31, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) reacts after a 3-point basket during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Jaren Jackson Jr. has joined the crypto wave.

Announced on Wednesday, BTCC, the world's longest-running crypto exchange, is adding the Memphis Grizzlies' star as a global ambassador. The partnership is BTCC’s first in sports, coming as the merger between the two continues to grow in popularity.

“I’m very excited to join the BTCC family," Jackson said in a release. "They’re not just another crypto brand; they’ve been in it for over a decade, and that kind of consistency means something to me."

Jackson Joins BTCC

Last season, Jackson averaged 22.2 points — just below his career high — 5.6 rebounds, and two assists on 49 percent shooting from the field. The former Defensive Player of the Year tallied fewer blocks than he did during his 2023 campaign, but still made a positive impact for the Grizzlies.

Now, he's expanding his reach.

"I’ve always believed in doing the work, staying disciplined, and thinking long term," the forward said of his partnership with BTCC, "whether that’s in basketball or building your future. Partnering with a platform that shares that mindset is a natural step for me, and I look forward to this journey."

A screenshot of BTCC's announcement naming Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. a global ambassador.
A screenshot of BTCC's announcement naming Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. a global ambassador. / Screenshot via BTCC's website.

BTCC plans to begin its partnership with Jackson by featuring futures and copy trading; the company will offer fans opportunities to connect with the forward through engaging content and interactive activations. It'll also run a trading competition with some of Jackson’s signed merchandise.

Jackson is entering his eighth NBA season in Memphis. He's on the final year of his current contract before he begins a new five-year, $205 million deal with the franchise, and plans to play a pivotal role in the Grizzlies' continued quest for Western Conference contention.

If his partnership with BTCC goes well, it could mark concurrent success for the 25-year-old forward.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.
Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) handles the ball during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

“Jaren brings authenticity, consistency and a championship mindset, values that mirror what we’ve built at BTCC over the past 14 years,” BTCC's Head of Branding Aaryn Ling said in a statement. “We’re not here for hype, we’re here for substance, and Jaren’s personality and traits embodies all that as a sporting, cultural and lifestyle icon.

"We welcome Jackson to the BTCC family and are excited for what is to come!”

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

