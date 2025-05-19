NBA Star Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Predicted New Contract With Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies are heading for quite a big offseason, with big names in rumors attached to them and some internal decisions regarding the future makeup of the team. In a season where they fired their long-tenured head coach, Taylor Jenkins, right before the playoffs and fell to the Play-In Tournament, the Grizzlies might be looking for a change.
The biggest pieces of their puzzle involve superstars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., along with Desmond Bane, and seeing if that trio can indeed get the franchise into the Conference Finals.
After an early exit in the Conference Quarterfinals to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 4 games, Memphis could shift to a blockbuster trade, or keep their own and move forward with their core.
Of course, there are already rumors of Giannis Antetokounmpo being traded to Memphis, and the Grizzlies do have assets, but a new report from The Athletic's Danny Leroux says otherwise.
"Memphis is arguably the most interesting team in the league this summer. The Grizzlies’ deadline deals conspicuously left them with a small amount of cap space, which the front office could use to renegotiate and extend Jaren Jackson Jr.," Leroux said.
He continued to say, "Assuming that happens, Memphis would also have the $8.8-million room exception available (rather than the $14.1 million nontaxpayer MLE if they stayed over the cap) and would have plenty of wiggle room under the tax to retain restricted free agent Santi Aldama."
Aldama would be a top free agent in this year's market, and with Jaren Jackson Jr. restructuring his contract to better suit the future of the Grizzlies' core, he would be easier to retain.
With the Grizzlies in "win-now" mode, along with a new coach and a terrific trio of core players, it would make sense to save their assets and be more fiscally savvy around the edges. But on the other hand, they have the capital to push their chips to the center of the table and go all-in on a bona fide superstar.
Related Articles
Details of Major Canceled Warriors-Grizzlies Trade Revealed
NBA Trade Idea Sends Ja Morant to Miami Heat