NBA Superstar Makes Honest Statement on Anthony Edwards and Ja Morant

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant are two of the NBA's most exciting players

Nov 30, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) protects the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) defends during the second quarter at Target Center. / Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was widely considered one of the NBA's most exciting players prior to his gun video incidents and shoulder surgery that cost him a lot of games.

While he projects to return to the court as the same player he was before this time off, Morant may need to remind some people what he is still capable of.

One NBA superstar who has not forgotten about Morant is Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard. During a recent appearance on the Club 520 Podcast, Lillard named Morant as one of his five favorite players currently in the NBA.

"I'm gonna go Anthony Edwards," Lillard began. "I think everybody is super high on him right now, but I like him because of his energy, like the swag about him is authentic, and he got the game to go with it. So I’m gonna go with Anthony Edwards. I’m gonna go Ja Morant. He got into some trouble, so I think people kind of turned off to him a little bit, but I mean I know what I’m looking at."

Getting honest about Morant's off the court issues and how that has altered the perception of him, Lillard said that doesn't change what his own eyes see.

Ja Morant and Damian Lillard
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) share a moment during the second half of the game at Moda Center. / Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

Finishing his list, Lillard said, "Luka [Doncic]. I’m leaving somebody out. [Nikola Jokic] and Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. That’s my five right now."

Naming his five favorite players to watch, Lillard added some insight to his Edwards and Morant picks, sharing an honest statement on why those two made his top-five.

