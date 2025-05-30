NBA Trade Idea Sends $104 Million All-Star To Eastern Conference
The Memphis Grizzlies were a disappointment in the second half of the regular season, dropping from the second seed all the way to the eighth seed in the Western Conference. They ended up suffering a four-game sweep by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round, with the Thunder the favorites to walk away NBA Finals Champions.
With the Grizzlies signing interim coach Tuomas Iisalo to become the franchise's next head coach, some changes could come to Memphis as a result. As Ja Morant struggled throughout the season, Jaren Jackson Jr. was the team's top option throughout the season. However, Jackson Jr.'s contract is set to expire after next season, and Memphis could look to trade him instead of paying up.
While Jackson Jr. isn't eligible for the five-year, $345 million supermax extension, he's still going to be up for an extension that should pay him upwards of $40 million annually. If that's something the Grizzlies aren't willing to commit to, they could opt to strike a deal with a young Eastern Conference team looking to secure a defensive anchor in this mock trade.
Atlanta Hawks receive: Jaren Jackson Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies receive: Onyeka Okongwu, Georges Niang, 2025 1st via SAC (13th overall), 2025 1st via LAL (22nd overall), 2029 2nd via CLE, 2031 2nd via CLE
Looking at this deal for Atlanta, they'd go from a center rotation of Onyeka Okongwu and Clint Capela to a Defensive Player of the Year in Jackson Jr. Furthermore, they wouldn't give up much in this situation, given Jackson Jr.'s contract extension, and they'd still have their young core of Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, and Jalen Johnson next to Trae Young.
As for Memphis, they'd get a steal of a contract in Okongwu, who's going into the second year of his four-year, $61.9 million extension next season. He's already proven to be an above-average defender and has made significant strides on the offensive end. In terms of the rest of the deal, they'd get an expiring contract in Niang and some draft capital to add to their young core.
