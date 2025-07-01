New Grizzlies Star Shares Reaction To Free Agency News
The Memphis Grizzlies were among one of the most active teams once free agency began on Monday, June 30th at 6:00 p.m. EST. The Grizzlies started things off by locking in their homegrown talent, agreeing to contract extensions with Jaren Jackson Jr., Santi Aldama, and Cam Spencer. After moving off Desmond Bane, the Grizzlies had some more financial flexibility.
Even though the Grizzlies added Cedric Coward with the 11th overall pick, the team still needed some more depth on the roster. Therefore, they went out and struck a deal with one of the most improved players in the NBA this past season, and he took to Instagram to share his reaction to the deal.
Taking to his Instagram story, ex-Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome shared a photo of himself next to the Grizzlies logo, commenting with a simple ":)" as a reaction. Jerome's deal with the Grizzlies is set for three years, and just shy of $28 million in total.
With the Cavaliers this past season, Jerome averaged 12.5 points, 3.4 assists, and boasted shooting splits of 51.6/43.9/87.2 in 70 regular-season games. Jerome's performance in the playoffs was less than desirable, but he should thrive in Memphis playing as the lead guard off the bench, assuming that's where they choose to use him.
On top of established players like Ja Morant and Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies will be looking towards young players like Jaylen Wells, GG Jackson, and Zach Edey to step up next season and redeem themselves in the postseason after a tough four-game series sweep by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
