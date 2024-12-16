All Grizzlies

New LeBron James Update Before Lakers-Grizzlies

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has received an update ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Logan Struck

Dec 6, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in overtime at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Dec 6, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in overtime at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winning ten of their last 11 to move to 18-8 overall and into second place in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies have a huge road test on Sunday night, facing the star-studded Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers have been pretty disappointing this season, losing four of their last five, sitting at 13-12 and in tenth place in the West.

The Lakers have been led by superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who have both had incredible seasons. Davis is averaging 27.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game, while James is averaging 23.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 9.1 assists.

LA has unexpectedly been without James for their last two games, as the future Hall of Famer has been away from the team for personal reasons. Nobody knew when LeBron would return, but the team and fans finally got their answer.

LeBron James
Dec 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots the ball before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While he was questionable with left foot injury management, James has returned to the team ahead of LA's matchup against the Grizzlies on Sunday.

"LeBron James is participating in the Lakers walkthrough today ahead of their game against the Grizzlies," ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.

McMenamin also reported that James will play on Sunday. The Grizzlies have already faced the Lakers twice this season, splitting the series thus far. James has dominated Memphis, going for a 39-point outburst in the Lakers loss and a 35-point triple-double in their win.

The Grizzlies were certainly looking forward to walking into LA and facing the Lakers without the argued GOAT, but a matchup against James is certainly what fans are excited about.

