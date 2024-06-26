All Grizzlies

New Report on Potential Memphis Grizzlies, New York Knicks Trade

The Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks may be very active this summer

Joey Linn

Mar 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles as New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles as New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies have been linked to nearly every available center on the trade market. Also heavily linked to different centers in the upcoming NBA Draft, Memphis is clearly targeting a big man this offseason. 

Having traded away center Steven Adams at last year’s trade deadline, Memphis is in need of some more help up front. In a recent report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, it was revealed that rival NBA executives are monitoring the possibility of Memphis trading for a player like Clint Capella or Mitchell Robinson.

Both Capella and Robinson have been rumored to be available, and both could make sense for the Grizzlies. It is unclear exactly what the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks plan to do this summer, but it seems reasonable to assume both teams could be willing trade partners for a team like Memphis.

It seems there could be a lot of movement around the league on draft day, especially for a team like the Grizzlies who are actively trying to use their first round pick to add a rotation piece for next season - whether via drafting an NBA ready player or trading for an established player.  

Memphis feels they can make a deep playoff run next season if they can stay healthy and add a piece or two this summer.

Related Articles

Memphis Grizzlies Projected to Acquire Intriguing Ja Morant Backup

Cleveland Cavaliers Star Named 'Ambitious' Trade Target for Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Legend Sends Strong Ja Morant Message to NBA

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News