New Report on Potential Memphis Grizzlies, New York Knicks Trade
The Memphis Grizzlies have been linked to nearly every available center on the trade market. Also heavily linked to different centers in the upcoming NBA Draft, Memphis is clearly targeting a big man this offseason.
Having traded away center Steven Adams at last year’s trade deadline, Memphis is in need of some more help up front. In a recent report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, it was revealed that rival NBA executives are monitoring the possibility of Memphis trading for a player like Clint Capella or Mitchell Robinson.
Both Capella and Robinson have been rumored to be available, and both could make sense for the Grizzlies. It is unclear exactly what the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks plan to do this summer, but it seems reasonable to assume both teams could be willing trade partners for a team like Memphis.
It seems there could be a lot of movement around the league on draft day, especially for a team like the Grizzlies who are actively trying to use their first round pick to add a rotation piece for next season - whether via drafting an NBA ready player or trading for an established player.
Memphis feels they can make a deep playoff run next season if they can stay healthy and add a piece or two this summer.
