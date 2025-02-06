New Report on Unexpected Team Attempting Kevin Durant Trade
The NBA's trade deadline has officially passed, as it seems like a majority of teams around the league found themselves making some sort of move during what was likely the most eventful trade deadline in league history. As current and former All-Stars switched teams and draft picks were exchanged as well, the league will be seeing familiar faces in new jerseys very soon.
One of the top players to follow during the trade deadline news cycle was Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, who was heavily linked to a move to the Golden State Warriors before he expressed disinterest in the move. While there were plenty of other teams trying to get involved, a surprise team was revealed to have had an interest in the former league MVP.
According to former Warriors general manager Bob Myers on NBA Today, the Memphis Grizzlies made a call to inquire about Durant. After being told Jimmy Butler had no interest in joining the Grizzlies, it appears Memphis decided to inquire about Durant as well.
As mentioned on NBA Today, the Grizzlies could likely elevate into top contenders with a deal for Durant. However, Durant remains in Phoenix and the possibility of him on the Grizzlies is only a hypothetical now.
While the Grizzlies only made minor moves at the deadline, it seems as if they'll stick with their core roster and hope that a healthy version of themselves can take another step when the NBA playoffs come around.
