Newest Report on Jimmy Butler Trade to Memphis Grizzlies
De'Aaron Fox has now joined Jimmy Butler as the top two trade candidates ahead of the NBA's February 6th trade deadline. However, the Butler situation continues to escalate, as he is now serving an indefinite suspension by the Miami Heat and it was reported he stormed out of team practice a few days ago after hearing he was removed from the starting lineup.
While the Phoenix Suns have remained front-runners in the Butler sweepstakes for weeks now, other teams have started to enter their name into the race as the Heat have reportedly lowered their asking price. One of those teams is the Memphis Grizzlies, currently sitting as one of the top three seeds in the Western Conference.
In a recent piece from his Substack, Marc Stein wrote, "I continued to hear pessimism Tuesday about the prospect of the Memphis Grizzlies rolling the dice and trading for Butler against his wishes."
As mentioned, Butler previously came out saying he specifically didn't want a move to the Grizzlies, but Memphis might see the asking price as an opportunity to make a splash and improve their chances come playoff time.
"The Grizzlies are routinely described as the team perhaps best positioned, in terms of tradeable contracts and flexibility with relation to the luxury tax aprons, to make a play for Butler. They could certainly assemble an offer that features minimal long-term money for Miami to deal with. Doing so, though, would be rather risky given that Butler's well-chronicled aversion to playing in Memphis. Remember: It has been communicated to the Grizzlies through back channels — and repeated ad nauseum in recent days — that Butler does not want to end up there."
While there will be more reports in the coming days regarding this Butler trade, it is interesting to see Memphis' willingness to trade for Butler and be fine with him walking in the offseason.
