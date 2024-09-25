All Grizzlies

Nike Reacts to Ja Morant's Instagram Post

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant made an Instagram post.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles the ball during a timeout against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles the ball during a timeout against the Oklahoma City Thunder. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant and Nike basketball revealed the highly anticipated Ja 2 sneakers on Wednesday. Several leaks had surfaced in recent weeks of Morant’s second signature Nike sneaker, but they have now been officially revealed by the company.

This is a very exciting day for Morant and his fans. The Nike Ja 1 sneakers were a massive success, and these shoes should be no different. 

Morant has been posting official photos of his new shoes on his Instagram story, and he also made a feed post on Wednesday as well. While this post was not related to Nike specifically, it included a strong message and his Nike logo:

“When the lights are off

Wen the critics are loud

When I have every reason to give in 

I get get up”

Nike basketball reacted to this post with a comment.

Via Nike Basketball: “Never sleep on 12”

This upcoming season is a big one for Morant and the Grizzlies. Appearing in just nine games last season, Morant will be one of the NBA’s most motivated players this year.

The Grizzlies have a difficult task to reenter enter the Western Conference playoff picture, but this is a group that has the talent to make some noise.

If Morant and others stay healthy, Memphis will be a tough group.

Related Articles

Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage

Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal

Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News