Nike Reacts to Ja Morant's Instagram Post
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant and Nike basketball revealed the highly anticipated Ja 2 sneakers on Wednesday. Several leaks had surfaced in recent weeks of Morant’s second signature Nike sneaker, but they have now been officially revealed by the company.
This is a very exciting day for Morant and his fans. The Nike Ja 1 sneakers were a massive success, and these shoes should be no different.
Morant has been posting official photos of his new shoes on his Instagram story, and he also made a feed post on Wednesday as well. While this post was not related to Nike specifically, it included a strong message and his Nike logo:
“When the lights are off
Wen the critics are loud
When I have every reason to give in
I get get up”
Nike basketball reacted to this post with a comment.
Via Nike Basketball: “Never sleep on 12”
This upcoming season is a big one for Morant and the Grizzlies. Appearing in just nine games last season, Morant will be one of the NBA’s most motivated players this year.
The Grizzlies have a difficult task to reenter enter the Western Conference playoff picture, but this is a group that has the talent to make some noise.
If Morant and others stay healthy, Memphis will be a tough group.
