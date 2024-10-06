All Grizzlies

Nike Reacts to Ja Morant’s Viral Instagram Post

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant made an Instagram post that went viral.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during a time out against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will make his long awaited return to the court this month. Suffering a shoulder injury last season that ended his year after just nine games, Morant is motivated to return and lead the Grizzlies back to the playoffs.

Morant averaged 25.1 points, 8.1 assists, and 5.6 rebounds in his nine games last season. These came after a 25-game suspension Morant was handed by the NBA for his gun video incidents the year prior.

One of the faces of the NBA, Morant is also one of the faces of Nike. The All-Star point guard now has two signature shoes with the brand, including the recently revealed Ja 2.

In an Instagram post last week, Morant shared seven photos of him dunking. The post went viral, tallying over 695,000 likes.

Via Morant: “🆙 🆙 & Away!”

Nike Basketball commented on the post, writing, “I know the rim hate to see Ja coming 💀”

While he is still just 25 years old, Morant has already established himself as one of the most electric and athletic point guards in NBA history.

Morant does not have the individual or team accolades of other all-time greats in that category, but his career highlight tape is already one of the best.

In 257 career NBA games, Morant has averaged 22.5 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.8 rebounds on 47.2 percent shooting. The star point guard was selected second overall by Memphis in the 2019 NBA draft.

