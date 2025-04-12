Nikola Jokic Reacts to Making NBA History After Nuggets-Grizzlies
The Denver Nuggets took down the Memphis Grizzlies 117-109 in a battle between NBA stars Nikola Jokic and Ja Morant on Friday night, but the three-time MVP certainly made a statement.
Jokic finished the win with 26 points, 16 rebounds, 13 assists, and 2 steals on 11-19 shooting from the field and 1-2 from beyond the arc. With his incredible performance on Friday, Jokic will officially finish his 2024-25 season averaging a triple-double, becoming the first center in NBA history and third player overall to do so, joining Russell Westbrook and Oscar Robertson.
Jokic is now averaging 29.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.3 assists per game this season with efficient 57.5/41.4/80.2 shooting splits. After beating the Grizzlies, Jokic reacted to reaching the historic mark, but did not seem too impressed with himself.
"It's nice," Jokic said. "I think I didn't do that before. I don't know. I don't know what to say. It's good."
Jokic commonly downplays any of his unbelievable achievements, as he clearly did after making NBA history on Friday night. Jokic continues to cement himself among the best players of all time, and another deep playoff run this season would only bolster that argument.
Jokic handing the Grizzlies a loss on Friday dropped Memphis to eighth place in the Western Conference with a 47-34 record, while the Nuggets are in fourth at 49-32. With just one game left in the regular season, both teams are desperately fighting for playoff positioning, but Jokic's historic dominance gave Denver a significant edge.