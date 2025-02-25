Nine-Year NBA Veteran Predicts Major Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal Trade
Despite having three All-Star-caliber players on the roster, the Phoenix Suns have been severely underwhelming. Sitting in 11th place in the West with a 27-30 record, the Suns are in jeopardy of missing the playoffs and could be in a position to re-evaluate their future in the offseason.
Phoenix's superstar duo of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are each averaging 26+ points a piece, but their elite offensive abilities have not been able to make up for the Suns' bottom-five defense in the league. After a rumor-filled trade deadline suggested they were shopping Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, they could have a busy offseason ahead of them.
Former Memphis Grizzlies forward and nine-year NBA veteran Chandler Parsons predicts that the Suns will look to move Beal and Durant in the summer to build around Booker moving forward.
"I think this is Devin Booker's team," Parsons said. "I think it always has been, I think it always will be. I think he'll be the last piece to get moved... It's gonna be KD and Beal first [to get traded]. I think Beal's obviously the harder one to trade with the no-trade clause and the salary he's making... Kevin Durant is the obvious one. I think people will make big pitches to acquire him this summer."
Durant, 36, is nearing the end of his run in this league but is still playing at an extremely high level. Despite his age, Durant is averaging 26.9 points on 53.2/40.1/82.4 shooting splits. Every team in the NBA knows that adding Durant would automatically take them into title contention if they have the right pieces around him, so he will likely be a hot commodity this summer.
Beal, 31, is on a $250 million contract with a no-trade clause, and was heavily rumored to be moved ahead of the February 6 deadline, but seemingly did not want to waive his NTC. The Suns need to get off of Beal's contract to build toward the future, but it will be a huge challenge to convince a rival to take on that money for a player well past his prime.
Regardless, the Suns will certainly be the talk of the league this offseason with a lot of huge decisions to make.
