Nine-Year NBA Veteran Reacts to Big Milwaukee Bucks Trade News
The NBA trade deadline is less than 24 hours away, as teams are actively working to see what deals they can strike before the time is up. While moves like Luka Doncic heading to the Los Angeles Lakers and De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs will likely be the two biggest trades from this deadline, there have been and will still be other moves to occur before 3:00 p.m. EST on Thursday.
So far Wednesday, the top move has been between the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks, as the Bucks moved on from veteran wing Khris Middleton in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, among other pieces moving between the sides. In a recent clip from FanDuel TV's "Run It Back," former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons shared his thoughts on the move.
"It makes them better, I don't know if it makes them a contender," Parsons said regarding the move for Milwaukee. "I don't know if it puts them in the category with the Cavs, with the Celtics, with the Knicks. I think he provides them with more shooting, he's healthy, he's younger than Khris Middleton...I do think it's somewhat of a lateral move."
As mentioned by Parsons, Middleton is a three-time All-Star, and his best days of basketball remain behind him. With Middleton set to turn 34 before the start of the 2025-26 season, Kuzma provides them with a younger option who turns 30 before the start of next year but averaged 21.7 points per game over the previous two seasons.
While Milwaukee still has pieces they could use in another move before the deadline, they may opt to stay put and hope that Kuzma can bring more offensive production and be more available than Middleton has been this season.
