Nine-Year NBA Veteran Reacts to Steph Curry's Hamstring Injury
The Golden State Warriors shocked the world on Tuesday night when they somehow defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves despite missing Steph Curry for the majority of the game.
Curry suddenly exited the game due to a hamstring strain in Game 1 that kept him from returning to the game. The Warriors then revealed that Curry will be re-evaluated in one week, which would have him likely miss Games 2,3 and 4.
While many were surprised at the outcome, former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons believes it showed just good the Warriors' defense was. He gave his thoughts on FanDuel TV's Run It Back program.
"Steph Curry goes out, you almost think that's an advantage for the Timberwolves," Parsons said. "It just shows you that the Warriors still capable of beating you without their best player. They're such a good defensive team. The way they were clamping, talking, switching, and covering certain actions last night was so impressive. I can't help but look at that Jimmy Butler trade."
The biggest issue for the Warriors is that they won't be able to rush back Curry in any capacity. Hamstring injuries are some of the trickiest to deal with basketball.
"Hamstrings are something to deal with it, grade 1 is like 7-10 days, it keeps getting worse and worse," Parsons said. "Were looking at a possible situation without Steph Curry for maybe this entire series. Who knows how bad it is? Hamstrings, it can linger if you continue to play on it and it gets worse."
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. EST.
