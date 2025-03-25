Nine-Year NBA Veteran's Bold Advice to Anthony Davis, Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks have had a disastrous 2024-25 campaign, highlighted by trading away Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving going down a season-ending injury. On top of that, Anthony Davis got hurt in his Mavericks debut.
Davis would miss 18 consecutive games with an adductor strain, but finally returned to action on Monday night. In Monday's win over the Brooklyn Nets, Davis dropped 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists in 27 minutes of action, helping the Mavericks win consecutive games for the first time in over a month.
After the game, nine-year NBA veteran and former Memphis Grizzlies standout Chandler Parsons shared his suggestion toward Davis and the Mavericks organization.
"[The Mavericks] are kind of stuck in no man's land, where Anthony Davis is healthy enough to play, so he should play. You gotta respect him for that," Parsons said. "He has something to prove... Realistically, it's tough because I'd rather shut him down and go for a top-five, top-six pick... rather than continue to go for this - make some noise and lose in the play-in."
Davis has battled through injuries for a lot of his career, and he certainly wants to be on the court if he can help it. After Monday's win, Davis clarified that he would never want to be shut down if he is healthy enough to play.
"I play basketball, this is what I get paid to do—is play basketball," Davis said. "Anytime I get a chance to come out and play, I'm gonna do it... If I felt like I was 100 percent healthy to go play, I was going to do that. I stressed that to my team. I stressed that to the organization as well."
While it is easy to understand where Parsons is coming from, especially since the last thing the Mavericks would want is for Davis to get injured again, it is good to get their newest superstar back on the floor if possible.
The Mavericks have ten games left in the regular season and are tied for tenth place in the Western Conference, and now with Davis back on the court, they are in serious contention of making a run for the playoffs.