Nine-Year NBA Veteran's Bold Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal Statement
The Phoenix Suns were one of the most interesting teams leading up to Thursday's NBA trade deadline, as they were involved in practically every rumor imaginable. From reportedly shopping Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, to being Jimmy Butler's top suitor, to actually trading away Jusuf Nurkic, the Suns stayed busy.
The Suns are already struggling this season, sitting at .500 with a 25-25 record through 50 games. For a team that is already underwhelming and came out of the deadline with scraps, it will be hard for them to turn their season around.
Suns stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal just floated through the rumor mill leading up to the deadline, and now coming back to Phoenix after not being traded will likely cause some turmoil. Nine-year NBA veteran and former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons explained their situation and why it will be especially hard on Beal.
"You hear about 'the business' all week long, and Kevin Durant knows more than anybody about 'the business,'" Parsons said. "I don't think there's any situation here where he feels awkward or uncomfortable... I feel like ever since these trade rumors have started it's been Brad Beal... If there's any sort of awkward tension, it's more so Brad Beal. Kevin Durant probably wants out [of Phoenix]. I don't think it's the most awkward situation for him...if anything's weird, I think it's with Bradley Beal."
The Suns have certainly put them in an awkward position with Bradley Beal. The three-time All-Star has come off the bench for the past 14 games leading up to the deadline, and then they made an effort to trade him, but now he is expected to come back to Phoenix's bench.
With the rumors constantly circulating Durant and Beal in Phoenix, their futures with the franchise are likely limited, and would be surprising if they expand past this offseason.
